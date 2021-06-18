Amazon Halo offers incredibly accurate body fat calculations

The Amazon Halo fitness band is a relatively new fitness tracker that is capable of a few things, like body scans and voice monitoring. Now, a new study has shown that the body scan aspect of the band, Halo Body, is capable of telling users their body fat percentage just as well or even better than some lab equivalents.

Halo Body is a nifty tool that allows you to scan your own body using your phone’s camera. You simply take a few pictures of yourself that get turned into a 3D model of your body. Amazon then uses machine learning to study that 3D model and determine an individual’s body fat percentage.

As a note, though any data collected must be sent to Amazon servers for analysis, all information is stored locally on your phone and wiped from Amazon’s servers once the calculations have been completed.

A new study from Pennington Biomedical Research Center claims that Halo Body is better at calculating body fat percentage than the most regularly used methods.

In the study, Amazon’s Halo Body and five of the leading methods to calculate body fat were measured against what is considered the most accurate method, called dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA).

The results that came back said that Halo Body was closer to DXA than any other methods, many of which are cumbersome and difficult to complete.

Despite these findings, it is still important to note that Halo Body is not designed as a medical device. Though results were in Halo Body’s favor, the sample size was relatively low, with only 134 people participating in the study. Much more testing would have to be done before Halo Body could be considered a medical device.

Still, this is great news for people looking for a fitness tracker capable of calculating body fat percentage. You can’t get much more accurate than Amazon’s Halo Body.

