If you planned on spending this fine Monday afternoon browsing Amazon for cat harnesses (couldn’t be me), then bad news. It seems Amazon is down for a ton of people right now.

According to DownDetector, 11,906 people have reported the Amazon outage so far. It seems that both the app and website are experiencing issues. We are able to load the website here at KnowTechie, but have yet to try the app.

Image: KnowTechie

One user notes that “this is weird, I feel like Amazon doesn’t go down very often.” Another noticed an issue with Amazon KDP (Kindle Direct Publishing) not showing book details.

The error most people are getting is “We’re sorry, an error has occurred. Please reload this page and try again.”

People are reporting the issue in many areas around the US, including New Jersey, Virginia, New York, Kansas, and Delaware. We’ve also seen a couple of German users report issues, as well.

The Amazon AWS status page is showing all-green at the moment, but it is possible the issue isn’t related to AWS. There has been no word from Amazon’s Twitter account as of yet.

The extremely popular game, Destiny 2, is also experiencing issues, but it’s unclear if the two are related.

Twitter users are reporting the Amazon outage as well

In addition to Downdetector, people have also gone to Twitter to report the outage.

Getting on twitter just to see if Amazon is down 🤣 it is, bye — Sister Standing With 🇺🇦 (@MidwestVibin) June 13, 2022

Is the Amazon app down because I'm seeing a ton of errors — KelleyRogersHeaven (@AngelXOXO33) June 13, 2022

FYI #WritingCommunity Amazon books are down/error on pages. Just called them and they are aware. It is a systemic/site-wide problem and they are trying to get it resolved. Check back later today or tomorrow. Might want to suspend ads if you are running them. — Tricia Copeland, Author (@tcbrzostowicz) June 13, 2022

Seems like every Amazon product page is currently returning this error: "We're sorry, an error has occurred. Please reload the page and try again." — Jason Del Rey (@DelRey) June 13, 2022

We’ll continue to update this report as more information is made available.

