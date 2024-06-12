Amazon is practically giving this TV away at 55% off, now $89

Alright folks, get ready to channel your inner couch potato because Amazon just dropped the deal of the century. How does a shiny, new Amazon Fire TV for a mere $89.95 sound?

That’s right—this bad boy is usually $199.99, but who’s counting? At 55% off, it’s practically a gift from Bezos himself.

You’re looking at a high-definition TV that brings your favorite movies and shows to life in glorious 720p HD resolution.

We hear you 1080p die-hards, but for this price, why not take a dip in the good ol’ 720p pond? Dive into HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio—all included! This isn’t just any TV. It’s a Fire TV.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series Smart TV 4.5 $199.99 $89.99 Amazon's newest smart TV lineup is extremely cost-conscious, now only $89.99. Of course, users will sacrifice some premium features, but these TVs still offer HD viewing, streaming, and more. What We Like: Entertainment Hub**: Access live TV, games, music, and over 1 million movies and TV episodes.

Free Streaming: Stream movies and TV episodes for free using various apps.

Bonus MGM+ Subscription: Gain 6-month access to MGM+ on purchase of the Fire TV.

Multi-Room Sync: Seamless viewing experience across different rooms.

Smart & Up-to-Date: Regularly updated Alexa skills and smart home capabilities.

Alexa Remote: Voice-activated remote for easy navigation and smart home control. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Imagine having instant access to live TV, video games, music, and more streaming options than you can binge in a lifetime. Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and a boatload of other subscriptions are at your fingertips.

Speaking of boatloads, did we mention the 1 million+ movies and TV episodes? For the thrifty at heart, stream for free with apps like YouTube, Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.

It’s also worth noting that this TV comes with a juicy six-month subscription to MGM+ for free for those who keep up with their subscriptions! Catch all the Hollywood and original content you’d ever want.

Heading from room to room? No problem. Your Fire TV keeps everything in sync for a seamless viewing experience. Smart gets smarter with Alexa built-in.

Ask her anything. Sports scores, your favorite content, or control smart home devices without lifting a finger. Heads up though, folks.

This model supports 720p HD, not 1080p or 4K. If you like high resolution, you might want to consider upgrading to the Fire TV 40″ 2-Series, Fire TV 43″ 4-Series, or the Fire TV Omni QLED Series.

Don’t let this deal fly by like a bluster of virtual wind. Grab it now and get cozy with six months of MGM+ on the house. Your couch and future binge-watching self will thank you sooner rather than later. Happy streaming!

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series Smart TV 4.5 $199.99 $89.99 Amazon's newest smart TV lineup is extremely cost-conscious, now only $89.99. Of course, users will sacrifice some premium features, but these TVs still offer HD viewing, streaming, and more. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news