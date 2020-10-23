Amazon will pay you to look at your non-Amazon purchases

It seems that Amazon can’t get enough of user data, even after their latest scandal in which it was revealed that they’d used third-party sellers data to improve its products. US regulators even called their CEO, Jeff Bezos, to testify in front of Congress regarding those exact policies earlier this year. Conveniently for the company, Bezos said that he couldn’t confirm any such policy.

Now, a few months later, Amazon wants another crack at user data. This time they are politely asking for it and even willing to pay people for data on their spending habits. The process will take place through their Amazon Shopper Panel program.

The Amazon Shopper Panel is an invite-only and opt-in program where users need to take snaps of their paper receipts. Program participants will need to download the Shopper Panel app (Android and iOS) to take snaps of their paper recipes.

Users will need to send at least ten receipts per month to earn $10. They can transfer the earnings to their Amazon balance or donate to their favorite charity. According to the company, the participants will have the opportunity to earn even more cash by participating in various surveys.

However, only receipts from non-Amazon retailers will qualify for this program. For example, participants will be able to use receipts from restaurants, theme parks, movie theaters, grocery stores, drug stores, etc. Furthermore, the app won’t accept receipts from Amazon-owned stores like Amazon Books, Amazon 4-Star, Amazon Go, and Whole Foods.

According to the company, they plan to use the aggregated customer data to enhance their product selection on Amazon.com and at Whole Foods Markets. They also stated that the collected data would help advertisers understand the relationship between product purchases and their ads. Additionally, they believe that they can also use the data to profile groups of customers interested in certain services or products.

Amazon even mentioned that they might be willing to share the acquired data with other brands to get feedback on their products. However, they didn’t say which brands will get to dip into their pool of data and whether that will be free.

