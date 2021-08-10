Amazon will pay you up to $1,000 if you get hurt by a third-party seller’s product

Amazon has always remained pretty hands-off when it comes to third-party sellers and issues with customers. Typically, if you buy something on the platform from one of these sellers and there is an issue, you are directed to the store, and Amazon stays out of it.

But what happens when that product you bought actually hurts you or causes property damage? Well, starting on September 1, Amazon has committed to being more involved with the buyer’s issue and stepping in.

As Amazon states in a blog post announcing everything, Amazon will “facilitate resolution of property damage and personal injury claims between the customer, the seller, and their insurance provider.” If a seller is unresponsive or unhelpful, then Amazon will pay the customer up to $1,000 for injury and property damage.

From there, it will then “pursue” the seller itself. The company does note that if the third-party seller has proper insurance, that it will not be responsible to pay Amazon back for the reimbursement payments.

Sellers will also be kept in the loop for everything going on so that they can address any issues that arise during the process.

Even with Amazon making these payments directly to customers, it does want to make it clear that just because it is coughing up some money, that doesn’t make it liable for injury or property damage.

