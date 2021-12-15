Amazon’s AWS was down again causing outages around the internet

UPDATE 12/15/2021 11:26 AM ET: An update on the AWS status page says the issue has now been resolved: “We have resolved the issue affecting Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 Region. Connectivity within the region was not affected by this event. The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally.”

It seems Amazon’s AWS servers were busted again, causing various outages around the internet. Hulu, Twitch, QuickBooks, and more are were having issues. Amazon’s website seems to be functioning normally, however.

Twitch seems to be back up, but the brief outage caused viewer numbers to plummet as people disconnected from the streaming service. KnowTechie reporter Joe Rice-Jones also notes that QuickBooks will not load for him. I tried to run a quick game of Halo (don’t tell Kevin) and also experienced issues loading into the game.

Downdetector noted an uptick in reports starting around 10:30 AM ET. People on Twitter have taken to the social platform to voice their issues with the outages, as well.

Amazon’s status page noted an issue with AWS at the time (recent updates can be found further down this post):

7:52 AM PST: We are investigating Internet connectivity issues to the US-WEST-1 Region.



8:01 AM PST: We have identified the root cause of the Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 Region and have taken steps to restore connectivity. We have seen some improvement to Internet connectivity in the last few minutes but continue to work towards full recovery.



8:10 AM PST: We have resolved the issue affecting Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 Region. Connectivity within the region was not affected by this event. The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally.

People on Twitter are also reporting on the outages

AWS confirmed: Internet connectivity issues to the US-WEST-2 Region. Get ready for various apps and website outages. — The Best Linux Blog In the Unixverse (@nixcraft) December 15, 2021

We’ll continue to update this as more information is available.

