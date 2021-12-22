Amazon’s AWS servers were down again, affecting Hulu, Slack, Epic Games, and more

UPDATE 12/22/2021 9:19 AM ET: Amazon’s AWS Status Dashboard says things should be back up and running, and that the issue has now been resolved.



“We have now restored power to all instances and network devices within the affected data center and are seeing recovery for the majority of EC2 instances and EBS volumes within the affected Availability Zone,” says AWS. The company adds that “all services are starting to see meaningful recovery.” The original story follows below.

It seems Amazon’s AWS servers were busted again this morning, causing various outages around the internet. Hulu, Slack, Epic Games, and more were having issues. Amazon’s website seems to be functioning normally, however.

This is pretty much affected a lot of your favorite services. Asana wasn’t loading, Giphy gifs were unavailable, and Slack messages came through sporadically. It’s a mess, folks.

Downdetector noted an uptick in reports starting around 6:53 AM ET. People on Twitter have taken to the social platform to voice their issues with the outages, as well.

Amazon’s status page is aware of an issue with AWS at the time, and posted this update:

We are investigating increased EC2 launch failures and networking connectivity issues for some instances in a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region. Other Availability Zones within the US-EAST-1 Region are not affected by this issue.

Apparently, the outage started happening sometime around 4:35 AM PST, and Amazon says they’re actively working on it. “We continue to work to address the issue and restore power within the affected data center,” notes AWS in an update statement.

Thankfully, the company says they’re making progress in an update on its status page:

“We continue to make progress in restoring power to the affected data center within the affected Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region,” writes Amazon. “We have now restored power to the majority of instances and networking devices within the affected data center and are starting to see some early signs of recovery.

In a new update posted at 5:39 AM PST, Amazon says things are slowly coming back online. Power has been restored to its network devices in the affected data center:

Network connectivity within the affected Availability Zone has also returned to normal levels. While all services are starting to see meaningful recovery, services which were hosting endpoints within the affected data center – such as single-AZ RDS databases, ElastiCache, etc. – would have seen impact during the event, but are starting to see recovery now

The latest update was posted at 6:13 AM and states that the issue has been resolved.

“We have now restored power to all instances and network devices within the affected data center and are seeing recovery for the majority of EC2 instances and EBS volumes within the affected Availability Zone,” says AWS. The company adds that “all services are starting to see meaningful recovery.”

There has been a slight decline in the volume of reports on DownDetector from a peak around the outage started, which is consistent with messaging coming from AWS.

Twitter is the real AWS status page

AWS is down / experiencing issues once again. Slack, Imgur, Epic Games Store, Hulu, and others impacted with outages — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 22, 2021

Really? AWS is going to be down a third time now? — Blixt (@blixt) December 22, 2021

#AWS US-EAST-1 broken again, affecting serveral sites and services. "We can confirm a loss of power within a single data center within a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region." https://t.co/mREOTUM1Zo #awsoutage — Mikko Lammi (@MikkoLmmz) December 22, 2021

AWS is down AGAIN? pic.twitter.com/DdK4tl1O1Q — Jeremy Kaplan (@SmashDawg) December 22, 2021

