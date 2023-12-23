Upgrade your creaky chair for a discounted AndaSeat gaming chair

Good through December 31 Huge Holiday Savings AndaSeat The AndaSeat Christmas Gift Hunt is on, offering exceptional savings and free gifts from December 1st to December 31st. This festive season, AndaSeat beckons you to indulge in not just discounts. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Alright, strap in and recline to your heart’s content because we’ve got a deal that is going to knock your socks off.

For a limited time, AndaSeat Chairs are on sale, and not just any chairs, but the ones that make your rump, thank the heavens every time you plop down for a gaming marathon.

Let’s not forget the cherry on top: AndaSeat is dishing out free shipping on all orders through December 2023. That’s right, no extra costs to get your premium chair from their warehouse to your gaming lair.

So, what’s up for grabs? Let’s break it down:

The throne-like AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Series Premium has been marked down to $419.99. That chair usually sells for $499.99.

Image KnowTechie

For folks who’ve been sitting on the edge of their seats (literally), AndaSeat Kaiser Frontier Series XL is the big brother you always wanted, now at $369.99.

And if you’re more of a ‘Phantom’ lurking in the shadows of the chair, the AndaSeat Phantom 3 Series Premium is calling your name at $269.99.

Lastly, for those who live and breathe Autobots, the AndaSeat Transformers Edition F Gaming Chair is transforming its price from $399 to $269.99, by far the best deal on this list.

KnowTechie’s archives are full of love letters to these chairs, praising everything from their luxurious, compression-resistant cushions to their sturdiness that could survive a Decepticon onslaught. Customers are over the moon, and it’s not just because of the zero-gravity recline feature.

AndaSeat Phantom 3 Series Premium Office Gaming Chair 4.5 Transform your gaming setup with the AndaSeat Char series. They're ergonomic, durable, and customizable. More importantly, they're designed for long-term comfort and support. What We Like: Luxurious Comfort: Crafted for kings and designed for durability, these chairs won't sag even if your willpower during a Steam sale does.

Sturdy Support: With the strength to support more than just your back, these chairs are a solid investment.

Adjustable for Everyone: Whether you lean in like a try-hard or lean back like a boss, these chairs conform to your every whim.

Limited Time Offer: Like a legendary loot drop, these deals are rare, fleeting, and likely to cause FOMO among your friends. Check Availability `

Bonus discounts

Education, healthcare, military, and government personnel get an additional $30 off just by verifying with ID.me at checkout. It’s AndaSeat’s way of giving a salute to your service.

Team WBG is also jumping into the fray, partnering with AndaSeat for a fresh gaming chair launch in late November. Keep those eyes peeled; this is shaping up to be more than just a seat; it’s a statement.

To wrap this up with a bow, AndaSeat is slashing prices up to $130 on their premium office gaming chairs.

Image: Ste Knight / KnowTechie

Plus, snag an extra $30 off and secure that free shipping with the code “AFFILIATE30” during AndaSeat’s Christmas Sale in December.

All the perks you’ve heard about — ergonomic design, stellar build quality, and a fit that feels custom-made — are just a click away.

So, if your current chair is creaky, uncomfortable, or just plain old, AndaSeat’s got your back, quite literally.

With deals this good, it’s less of a purchase and more of a power move. Don’t wait; these seats are moving faster than a noob dodging a pro gamer’s sniper shot.

Good through December 31 Huge Holiday Savings AndaSeat The AndaSeat Christmas Gift Hunt is on, offering exceptional savings and free gifts from December 1st to December 31st. This festive season, AndaSeat beckons you to indulge in not just discounts. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news