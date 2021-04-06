Android Auto will soon see a lot more navigation and EV charging apps on the Play Store

If you use Android Auto and have been disappointed in the selection of apps available, good news, as Google is making it so Android Auto app developers can push apps to the Google Play Store more easily.

Announced via a blog post, Google notes that it has “been hard at work stabilizing the library, Android Auto, and the publishing process to reach this milestone. Publishing to production enables drivers to use your Android Auto app on their car screen without needing to sign up for a beta program.”

Some of the apps highlighted by Google include T map, Chargepoint, Sygic, PlugShare, AmiGO, 2GIS, A Better Route Planner, and Flitsmeister.

Speaking to developers, the blog post states, “Our goal with the library is to enable you to easily bring your app to 500+ models of Android Auto-compatible vehicles while meeting our app quality guidelines. The library abstracts away the complexities of screen form factors and input modes so you can focus on what makes your app shine.”

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: