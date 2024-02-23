Limited time deal drops this Anker power bank to just $30 (40% off)

Say goodbye to the panic of a dying phone battery. The Anker Power Bank is your relentless ally in our fast-paced world, ensuring you’re always connected and always in charge.

For a limited time, it’s yours for only $29.99—slashed from 49.99.

Compact in design yet colossal in performance, the Anker Power Bank is the tech-savvy traveler’s best friend. With a 30W output, it charges your devices at lightning speed, making it the ultimate power booster for your iPhone 14 and other compatible devices.

Anker Power Bank 10,000mAh $49.99 $29.99 If you need to keep your phone alive while on the go, this powerful portable power bank is a fantastic purchase, especially since it's so heavily discounted right now. What We Like: 30W high speed charging capabilities.

High 10,000mAh capacity.

Track battery levels via LCD display. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Don’t let its size fool you

This pocket-sized powerhouse delivers 30W high-speed charging, supercharging your iPhone or Android device up to three times faster than standard chargers.

Despite its small size, it provides an impressive additional 20 hours of video playtime for the iPhone 14.

A standout feature is its smart LCD display, which allows you to track the battery status and usage time at a glance, eliminating guesswork.

The Anker 533 Power Bank is also equipped with an advanced ActiveShield 2.0 safety system, undergoing over 3,000,000 temperature checks per day to ensure optimal performance and protection.

NOTE: The power bank’s 10,000mAh capacity consists of two 5,000mAh batteries connected in series.

The package includes a welcome guide backed by Anker’s worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.

This deal offers exceptional value for those seeking reliable, fast charging on the go. But remember, good deals don’t last forever. Grab the Anker Power Bank today at just $30 vs. the usual $50 and stay powered up wherever life takes you.

Anker Power Bank 10,000mAh $49.99 $29.99 If you need to keep your phone alive while on the go, this powerful portable power bank is a fantastic purchase, especially since it's so heavily discounted right now. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news