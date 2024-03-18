Stay fully charged for less with Anker’s Amazon sale

Powerful devices require a lot of battery power. And there’s frankly nothing more frustrating than seeing that “less than 10% battery” warning sign pop up.

I don’t know about you, but I charge my phone overnight, wake up, and an hour later it’s already lost a good chunk of its battery only to need a recharge by late afternoon.

Don’t get caught short. These Anker chargers are up to 43% off right now at Amazon and we’re going to go over our favorite deals.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery

Usually available for $69.99, the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery is now 43% cheaper so you can get it for $39.98 for a little while.

This isn’t just your usual magnetic battery. In fact, this is a collaboration between Anker and PopSockets, which means there’s a sturdy and convenient stand on the back of the device.

This allows you to get a better hold of your phone and prop it at the best angle to watch videos while you’re having a break.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery $69.99 $39.98 The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery is $30 off right now, it's biggest discount yet. With a built-in PopSocket, it's super easy to hold onto your phone even when you're charging it. What We Like: Has a 5,000mAh battery capacity.

Offers 17 hours of extended use.

Super easy to use. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging Station

The Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging Station is 30% off right now, down from its usual $99.99 to $69.99.

If you want a stylish magnetic charging station for your desk, then this Anker model will do wonders, providing 15W ultra-fast wireless charging. The back of the device is even more impressive, including three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports, effectively decluttering your desk.

Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging Station $99.99 $69.99 The Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging Station has a great discount right now, making it the perfect time to purchase it. It can simultaneously charge your phone, laptop, headphones, and any other devices you have on your desk. What We Like: 8-in-1 charging station.

Offers magnetic charging, plus seven outlets and ports.

Stylish look. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Grab a great deal from Anker

No matter what device you’re looking to charge, Anker has some incredible deals on over at Amazon right now.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news