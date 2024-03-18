Deals
Stay fully charged for less with Anker’s Amazon sale
These Anker deals are to die for, saving you loads of money and keeping your devices at 100% battery.
Powerful devices require a lot of battery power. And there’s frankly nothing more frustrating than seeing that “less than 10% battery” warning sign pop up.
I don’t know about you, but I charge my phone overnight, wake up, and an hour later it’s already lost a good chunk of its battery only to need a recharge by late afternoon.
Don’t get caught short. These Anker chargers are up to 43% off right now at Amazon and we’re going to go over our favorite deals.
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery
Usually available for $69.99, the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery is now 43% cheaper so you can get it for $39.98 for a little while.
This isn’t just your usual magnetic battery. In fact, this is a collaboration between Anker and PopSockets, which means there’s a sturdy and convenient stand on the back of the device.
This allows you to get a better hold of your phone and prop it at the best angle to watch videos while you’re having a break.
The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery is $30 off right now, it's biggest discount yet. With a built-in PopSocket, it's super easy to hold onto your phone even when you're charging it.
- Has a 5,000mAh battery capacity.
- Offers 17 hours of extended use.
- Super easy to use.
Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging Station
The Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging Station is 30% off right now, down from its usual $99.99 to $69.99.
If you want a stylish magnetic charging station for your desk, then this Anker model will do wonders, providing 15W ultra-fast wireless charging. The back of the device is even more impressive, including three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports, effectively decluttering your desk.
The Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging Station has a great discount right now, making it the perfect time to purchase it. It can simultaneously charge your phone, laptop, headphones, and any other devices you have on your desk.
- 8-in-1 charging station.
- Offers magnetic charging, plus seven outlets and ports.
- Stylish look.
Grab a great deal from Anker
No matter what device you’re looking to charge, Anker has some incredible deals on over at Amazon right now.
