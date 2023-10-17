Connect with us

News

Apple announces a cheaper Apple Pencil with USB-C charging

If you’ve been holding off on getting a stylus because of the price, this might be your chance to jump on the Apple Pencil bandwagon. 
Apple pencil product closeup shot on a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

In the world of tech, where the cost of staying updated often leaves your wallet lighter, Apple is throwing its users a bone. Say hello to the new, more affordable Apple Pencil.

Priced at a relatively modest $79, this stylus comes with a USB-C charging port, making it more portable and easier to charge than its predecessors.

One of the standout features of the new Apple Pencil is its ability to magnetically attach to the side of an iPad for storage. No more rummaging around in your bag looking for your stylus – it’s always within reach.

And when it comes to charging, Apple has ditched the Lightning connector in favor of a USB-C cable.

But what about compatibility? Well, the new Apple Pencil has got you covered.

Apple ipad with an apple pencil laid on top of it hovering over a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

It works with all iPad models that have a USB-C port. Plus, if you’re lucky enough to have an M2 model of the iPad Pro, you’ll enjoy the added benefit of hover support.

Now, before you get too excited, let’s talk about what’s missing. This budget-friendly Pencil doesn’t support pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing, and charging, or the double-tap feature that lets you switch between tools.

But hey, you can’t have everything, right?

With a price tag of just $79, the new Apple Pencil is the most affordable model in the Apple Pencil lineup. But don’t let the price fool you; this stylus is perfect for everyday productivity and creativity.

So, when can you get your hands on one? The new Apple Pencil will be available from early November.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Avatar for Kevin Raposo

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor.

