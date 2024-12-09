Apple is exploring the idea of a MacBook with cellular connectivity

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple has been working on its own cellular 5G modem for the past few years.

According to recent reports, the modem is ready and will likely debut with the iPhone SE 4 in the first quarter of 2025. Later, we may see it on the iPhone 17 Air in the fall.

However, the latest Bloomberg report suggests that Apple may be exploring the idea of bringing cellular connectivity to the MacBooks and the next Visio Pro headset.

We have seen laptops with cellular connectivity, but it will be a first for MacBooks

A MacBook sporting cellular connectivity would be excellent, eliminating the need for Wi-Fi hotspots to get online.

Image: Apple/KnowTechie

Having a MacBook with its own data plan would be a welcome upgrade, and you won’t even have to worry about your iPhone’s battery or data limit.

That said, this isn’t the first time we have encountered a laptop with cellular connectivity. The first Windows-based Arm laptops offered 4G connectivity; some even provided 5G support.

These laptops achieved cellular connectivity through a Qualcomm modem.

The report also suggests cellular connectivity on future Vision Pro headsets, but we are not too sure about it.

Do you like the idea of a MacBook with cellular connectivity? Would you buy one when it launches? Tell us your thoughts below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

