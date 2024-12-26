Apple could benefit from Foxconn’s new microLED partnership

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is advancing its display technology from OLED to microLED, with Foxconn poised to play a key role in this transition.

While Apple has yet to fully replace LCD screens with OLED across its product line, it is already planning the next leap.

Foxconn recently announced that it is partnering with Porotech, an AR display technology company, to develop microLED displays.

Apple’s future iPhone models could feature microLED displays

Apple’s display journey began with conventional LCD screens, progressed to LCD with mini-LED backlighting, and now features OLED in devices like the Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad.

Moreover, OLED displays are also expected to appear in MacBooks by 2026.

However, Apple has long been exploring microLED. Initially, the company planned to introduce microLED in the Apple Watch but postponed this due to technical challenges.

For those unaware of why the MicroLED technology is so important, it promises enhanced brightness, superior color accuracy, improved longevity, and greater power efficiency compared to OLED.

MicroLED eliminates OLED’s vulnerability to burn-in, making it a compelling choice for future Apple products.

Foxconn has partnered with Porotech to enter the AR glasses market. This collaboration will combine Porotech’s advanced GaN technology with Foxconn’s vertically integrated capabilities.

It will focus on microLED wafer processing, packaging, and optical module development to produce high-performance, compact, and lightweight AR displays.

This collaboration includes establishing a microLED wafer processing line in Taichung, Taiwan, with mass production set to begin in late 2025.

While Foxconn aims to supply microLED displays for AR headsets, its broader ambitions likely include providing panels for Apple’s future devices.

ApplThe partnership aligns with Apple’s long-term microLED strategy, as the technology suits not only AR glasses but also other products.

Reports suggest microLED could debut in the Apple Watch by 2025, paving the way for its integration into iPhones and other devices.

What do you think about this new Foxconn partnership? Do you think it will be beneficial to Apple? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news