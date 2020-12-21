Apple is once again closing many of its stores due to COVID-19

Back in May, Apple started the process of opening up its stores again in the wake of COVID-19, and now, nearly seven months later, the company is in the process of shuttering the doors again in many locations around the world.

As the US and other places around the world are seeing increases in COVID-19 cases, Apple has decided it is time to, once again, close many of its stores.

At present, all 53 of its California stores are closed, with locations in the UK, Mexico, and Brazil also shutting down days before the holidays. This information comes from Reuters, which notes that customers who had placed orders prior to the shutdowns would have a couple days to pick up their packages.

In a statement to Reuters, a spokesperson notes, “Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

Honestly, it’s kind of surprising to see a company shut its doors in the midst of holiday shopping, but it’s definitely good to see. With cases continuing to rise in the US, it will be interesting to see if other companies follow suit.

