Apple is working on bringing Gemini AI to Apple Intelligence

During WWDC 2024, Apple unveiled a major partnership with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to iOS 18 as part of its broader AI-driven initiative, Apple Intelligence.

However, this partnership now seems to have been only the beginning of Apple’s broader AI strategy.

Recent developments indicate that Apple is actively working to expand its AI offerings by incorporating additional third-party models, potentially from other major AI players.

Aaron Perris of MacRumors examined the iOS 18.4 beta and found that Apple has introduced backend code that explicitly references both “Google” and “OpenAI” as third-party AI options.

This discovery, first reported via 9to5Mac, has fueled speculation that Google’s Gemini AI could soon become part of Apple Intelligence.

If Apple proceeds with this integration, Siri could receive a significant boost in capabilities, allowing it to handle more complex queries.

Adding Gemini would complement the existing ChatGPT integration, offering users access to multiple AI models within Apple Intelligence.

However, key details remain unclear, particularly regarding how Apple plans to implement this multi-AI approach.

It is uncertain whether users will have direct control over which AI model they use or if Siri will dynamically select the most suitable one based on the complexity of the query.

While Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, previously confirmed that Apple Intelligence would eventually support multiple AI providers, the latest iOS beta strongly suggests that this plan is taking shape.

However, despite the discovery of Google references in the backend code, there is no guarantee that Gemini will be included in iOS 18.4.

Apple’s AI strategy follows a layered architecture where Siri first attempts to process requests locally on the device. Moreover, it can connect to external AI models if additional computational power is required.

Apple gives users control over when and how their data is shared with third-party AI services, reinforcing its commitment to privacy while expanding its AI capabilities.

