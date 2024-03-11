The brand new Apple MacBook Air models are already available to purchase. While they’re not exorbitantly expensive, you can get them for next to nothing if you know how.

Luckily for you, we’re here to tell you how to spend only a few hundred bucks on a brand-new M3 Apple MacBook Air.

Get the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 for as little as $149

The M3 MacBook Air model with a 13-inch screen has a retail price of $1,099. As far as laptops go, that’s not bad, especially now that the new MacBook comes with an upgraded chip.

Luckily, Best Buy has an awesome trade-in program that can get you up to $900 off the new MacBook Air. Of course, the amount you’re getting for your laptop depends on its make, model, and state.

Assuming you have a 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, 256GB, that’s in perfect working order, Best Buy can give you up to $700 for it. Add in another $50 off if you’re a Plus member, and you’ll save quite a bit of money.

SAVE UP TO $950 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 Laptop $1099 13-6-inch Liquid Retina Display

Apple M3 chip

8-core CPU, 10-core GPU

8GB Memory

256GB SSD See at Best Buy

Get the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 for as little as $349

The 15-inch version of the MacBook Air M3 laptop is now available for a full retail price starting at $1,299. Now, if you have the right laptop to trade, you can get it for as little as $349, and that’s absolutely fantastic.

Once more, Best Buy is offering up to $900 in trade-in credit for your old laptop. Assuming you have the previous MacBook Air model with the same screen size and the same 256GB storage space, you can get $780 for it. The 512GB version will get you the full $900 discount.

Add that $50 special Best Buy Plus discount, and you can get the MacBook Air M3 for an absolute steal.

SAVE UP TO $950 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M3 $1299 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display

Apple M3 chip

8-core CPU, 10-core GPU

8GB Memory

256GB SSD See at Best Buy

The new Apple MacBook Air models are now within reach, with incredible trade-in discounts offered by Best Buy.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to upgrade to a new MacBook Air at prices you’d never expect to pay for a new laptop from Apple.

