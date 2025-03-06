Apple unveils new MacBook Air with M4 chip and a price cut

Apple has announced the newest iteration of its MacBook Air, and it’s exactly what you would expect from Apple—a minor annual refresh with the latest chip, a new color, and a handful of new features to keep fans interested but not quite there to overshadow the Pro models.

The 2025 update brings the new M4 chip to Apple’s thin and light laptop, along with a few attractive additions, which makes it once again one of the best thin and light laptops in the market.

First things first, the MacBook Air comes in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch, starting at $999 and $1,199, respectively.

Both 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models will ship with the new M4 chip, joining the latest Mac Mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro.

Apple has added a new 12MP Center Stage webcam that is already available on the current MacBook Pro models.

The MacBook Air model with M4 chips packs a 10-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and 256GB of internal storage.

But that’s only for the entry-level model. If you want to go higher, the new MacBook Air can be configured with a 10-core GPU, up to 32GB of unified memory, and up to 2TB of internal storage.

There are also all the usual features that have made the MacBook Air popular among Apple’s loyal customers—TouchID, excellent display, versatile connectivity, Apple Intelligence integration with ChatGPT, and more.

Spec Sheet MacBook Air M4 Specifications Display Sizes 13-inch and 15-inch Display Type Liquid Retina display, 2560×1664 native resolution, 500 nits brightness Processor M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU Performance Up to 2x faster than MacBook Air with M1 chip Memory 16GB, 24GB, 32GB Storage Options 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Webcam 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View and 1080p HD video recording Ports MagSafe 3 charging port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Two Thunderbolt 4 ports Wi-Fi Support Wi-Fi 6E Operating System macOS 15 Sequoia Finish Silver, Starlight, Midnight, Sky Blue(New) Starting Price (13-inch) $999/£999 Starting Price (15-inch) $1,199/£1,199

Perhaps the biggest news is the introduction of the new color to the MacBook Air line.

Apple has introduced a new Sky Blue finish to the lineup and, at the same time, dropped the Space Grey finish.

The metallic blue shade looks great and easy on the eyes and comes with a MagSafe cable of the same shade.

But would it be another fingerprint magnet like the Midnight Blue? Maybe or maybe not—either way, it looks absolutely gorgeous.

Sky Blue joins Silver, Midnight, and Starlight color options for the new MacBook Air with M4 chip.

Design-wise, the MacBook Air has remained unchanged since the introduction of the MacBook Air with the M2 chip in July 2022.

With the M4 refresh, Apple has fixed one of the biggest limitations of the MacBook Air

Besides the built-in display, the new MacBook Air natively supports up to two external displays.

This means that the MacBook Air with the M4 chip can be paired up with two external displays without the need to close its lid. Apple’s specs page says the following,

Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display at 1 billion colors and: Up to two external displays with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz.

While it may not seem like a big deal, it is indeed a significant quality-of-life improvement for the MacBook Air in its Apple Silicon era.

Since Apple Silicon’s inception, the M1 and M2 MacBook Airs have officially supported only one external display, which, in a way, changed with the MacBook Air with the M3 chip, as it gained support for two external displays, but the catch was the laptop’s lid must be closed.

With the new 2025 refresh, supercharged with the M4 chip, users can freely use two external displays without closing the lid, i.e., a total of three screens.

In a nutshell

So, is the new MacBook Air with an M4 chip revolutionary? Not exactly.

The new MacBook Air refresh looks the same, but the 12MP Center Stage camera and the price drop amid increasing tariffs are impressive.

But if you are coming from the M3 MacBook Air, it is only a minor refresh unless you are awestruck by the new Sky Blue finish.

Pre-orders start today, and the new thin and light Apple laptops will ship on March 12.

Apple has also refreshed the Mac Studio with the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, starting at $1,999. You can pre-order it now via Apple and it’ll ship by March 12.

What are your thoughts on the new MacBook Air? Will you be getting one? Tell us what you think below in the comments, or reach us via our Twitter or Facebook.