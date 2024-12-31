Apple rumored to keep the iPhone SE 4 affordable

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

According to a recent report, the upcoming iPhone SE 4, expected to remain Apple’s most affordable smartphone, may see a price increase, potentially reaching up to $500.

Previously, the device was rumored to stay below the $500 mark, but a leaker, yeux1122, claims that a Japanese news source has confirmed this pricing range.

The report suggests that the iPhone SE 4 will feature an Apple-designed 5G modem, making it the first iPhone to abandon Qualcomm modems for Apple’s in-house technology.

Apple iPhone SE 4 will cost less than $500

Currently, the iPhone SE is priced at $429, leaving room for a potential price increase of up to $70 while still keeping the device below the $500 price range.

Despite the anticipated price hike, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to remain the lowest-cost model in Apple’s lineup.

The design of the new SE is rumored to resemble the iPhone 14, marking a significant change from its predecessors by replacing the iconic Home button with Face ID.

The Japanese news source mentioned by yeux1122 (via AppleInsider) has not been explicitly identified, and no additional details or confirmations from other reliable sources have emerged.

Moreover, yeux1122 has a mixed track record for accuracy. As a result, pricing and feature predictions should be approached cautiously.

Apple has not officially announced a release date for the iPhone SE 4, but recurring rumors indicate a possible launch in early 2025, likely in March.

If accurate, the shift to an Apple-made 5G modem could be a strategic move to reduce reliance on third-party suppliers, showcasing Apple’s continued focus on vertical integration.

While the iPhone SE 4 is expected to remain Apple’s budget-friendly offering, it may come with a modest price increase and significant upgrades, including a new design and Apple’s proprietary 5G modem.

We can expect more details about the iPhone SE 4 to surface online in the coming days, including a precise price of the device from a more reliable source.

