Apple may split App Store to comply with EU antitrust rule

EU passed its Digital Markets Act – the Antitrust legislation last year, forcing Apple to allow its users to install applications from outside the App Store.

The process is known as Sideloading, and the company has yet to reveal how it plans to comply with the legislation. However, according to a recent report, the iPad company plans to do it really soon.

Whatever happens, will happen soon enough

The report comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, and according to the journalist, Apple is expected to roll out an update that will enable sideloading for iPhone and iPad users in Europe in the coming weeks.

Interestingly enough, Gurman says that due to these sudden changes, the iPhone company will split the App Store in two: one version for the EU countries and another for the rest of the world.

The Digital Markets Act also requires the company to allow developers their iOS apps outside the App Store.

Hence, third-party apps also have to be allowed to use third-party payment methods for all in-app purchases. Interestingly enough, the Cupertino company has been working to comply with the DMA for a year.

Whatever happens will happen soon enough, as the deadline for the companies to comply with the DMA legislation is March 7.

More countries may join the legislation, more trouble for Apple

In a report, 9to5Mac revealed that Japan is preparing its own version of the antitrust legislation.

So, it is likely that Japan will also similarly force Apple to sideload iOS apps in the future. Japan wants the company to allow developers to implement alternative payment methods in their apps.

Even worse, the US Department of Justice or DOJ is also in preparation to force the company to do the same. Sideloading apps may become a global matter for Apple in the future.

