Apple’s foldable iPhone price tag could put a hole in your pocket

Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone remains a topic of speculation, with industry insiders occasionally sharing insights into its development.

The latest update comes from renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who paints a picture of a premium device with an exceptionally high price tag.

According to Kuo’s latest investor note, Apple’s book-style foldable iPhone is expected to cost between $2,000 and $2,500, significantly higher than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is priced at $1,900.

Kuo attributes the steep pricing of the device to multiple factors. First, Apple has a reputation for maintaining a premium brand image, and to uphold that perception, the company is likely to set a higher price than its competitors.

Additionally, Apple’s hardware is expected to justify this premium with superior build quality and cutting-edge design.

Kuo also predicts that despite the high price, demand for a foldable iPhone will remain strong, given the company’s loyal customer base and the novelty of the device.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Apple’s foldable phone is its pursuit of a truly crease-free display.

No manufacturer has yet achieved a completely seamless folding screen. Apple aims to overcome this challenge, which could further distinguish its device in the market.

Beyond the display, Apple is reportedly focusing on an ultra-premium build, incorporating a Titanium alloy chassis.

The device is also expected to be remarkably thin, measuring just 4.5-4.8mm when unfolded, comparable to the Honor Magic V3 and Oppo’s latest foldables.

On the battery front, Apple is said to be utilizing high-density battery technology, similar to the rumored iPhone 17 Air.

However, these details remain subject to change, as final specifications will only be locked in by the second quarter of 2025.

Kuo says that mass production is expected to commence in late 2026, with a potential market release in the second half of 2027.

