Are your TikTok likes public?

A couple of years ago, TikTok was just an annoying advertisement that you’d sometimes see in the middle of a YouTube video. Since then, the app has grown to a massive status, with over 1 billion active users per month worldwide.

The social platform lets users upload and share short-form videos with friends and family. It works much like other social platforms, with followers, as well as likes and comments on video posts.

You don’t need to upload your own videos to TikTok to enjoy the platform. The app does a great way of curating content that you enjoy based on videos that you interact with and like.

With liking videos being such a big part of TikTok’s platform, some people could be wondering whether or not the videos that they like are public. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

So, are your liked TikTok videos public?

Short Answer: Yes

By default, any video that you like on TikTok is public. When someone visits your profile, they will see a compilation of all of the videos that you have liked in the past. Your liked videos show up right on the front page of your profile, below your information.

Fortunately, there is a way to turn this off. As mentioned earlier, TikTok does a great job of curating content for its users, and most of the information it uses to develop that curated content is based on liking videos. This means liking videos is important to get the most out of the app.

If you’re looking to build up your curated content through liking certain videos, but don’t want those liked videos to be public, have no fear. Follow this guide to hide all of your liked videos from profile videos. That way you can like to your heart’s desire without worrying about who will see.

