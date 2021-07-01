How to use someone else’s sound for your TikTok video

By now, just about everyone is either on TikTok or at least seen a TikTok posted on other platforms. The platform has become an absolutely massive social network where you can share videos with friends and followers. All kinds of content can be found on TikTok, from quirky, original videos to massive trends and challenges.

TikTok is all about trends, and what’s popular today on the platform might not be so popular tomorrow. The app has a lot of editing and video-creating tools to help users keep up with those trends.

One of the coolest tools available is the ability to copy the sound from someone else’s TikTok so that you can use it for your own. The app makes this relatively simple, and you can do it right from a video you are watching. Here’s how to do it.

How to copy a sound for your TikTok video

Whether you’re looking to get your acting chops on mimicking a conversation or you’re looking to try out one of the popular dances that come through the app, copying the sound from a video you hear can help a lot in producing your own TikToks. Check it out:

Find a TikTok with sound you like Press the record at the bottom right of the screen Either Add to Favorites to use later or select Use this sound to begin recording

And that’s it. These are the steps to copy a TikTok’s sound for your own video. You can also use this ability to build up a library of favorite sounds that you can then use as the sound on later videos.

