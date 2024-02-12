Bargain alert: Get a Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $40 off

For a limited time only, you can snag the latest Kindle Paperwhite Kids model at a knock-your-socks-off price. It’s marked down to $129.99 from its usual $169.99.

You’re pocketing a solid 40 bucks – neat, yeah? But let’s delve into the nitty-gritty of why this deal is such a score.

Included in this bundle is the fairy-tale perfect concoction for parents: the Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen (16GB), 1 year of Amazon Kids+, and a funky-standout cover, all covered by a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

That’s a $263 value packed into one tech treasure. Oh, and the best part? Amazon Kids+ is set up for an ad-free experience.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids $169.99 $129.99 The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is a purpose-built e-reader for young readers, jam-packed with features. With its glare-free, 6.8-inch display, impressive battery, and an array of reader-friendly tools, it offers a distraction-free, engaging reading experience. What We Like: Waterproof design: the perfect companion for adventurous reading in diverse settings.

Generous 2-year worry-free warranty: no panic over mishaps.

Helps foster reading skills in young readers with features such as Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise.

It’s a reader’s dream gadget, sporting a 6.8-inch 300-ppi glare-free display. Its potent battery life lasts up to 10 weeks on a single charge.

It’s a storytelling marathoner that eats The Hobbit for breakfast. And second breakfasts, because we all know Hobbits love to eat.

And, oh, did we mention the lack of distractions? This Kindle was designed to do one thing, and it does it well—reading. It skips the headaches of videos, apps, and games.

The next bombshell. It’s waterproof, folks. From the bubble bath to the sandy beach, it’ll handle accidental dunkings. And with the 2-year guarantee, if your kid throws it off a roller coaster, return it—Amazon will replace it for free.

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is the Swiss Army knife of reading—it’s prepped for any light situation with an adjustable warm light. OpenDyslexic font is onboard, too—a shoo-in for dyslexic readers.

This robust e-reader fosters an explorer’s spirit with Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise to help young Hemingways build their skills to draft the next Great American Novel.

