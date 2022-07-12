Beats Studio Buds are less than $100 during Prime Day

If you want some new Apple-designed earbuds but don’t like the styling of AirPods, check this deal out. The Beats Studio Buds are down to $100, for Prime members only.

They are available in five different color options, as well. Those colors are Black, Red, Moon Gray, White, and Ocean Blue. That’s four more colors than the AirPods.

Each colorful shell hides impressive sound inside, with a different sound profile than AirPods. If you don’t like either the style or sound of Apple’s other earbuds, you should check these out.

Other than the color and sound signature, you get pretty much everything the AirPods Pro can do. That’s eight hours of playback off one charge, 24 hours total with the carrying case. Additionally, five minutes of charging gets you an hour of playback.

Beats put active noise cancellation into the Studio Buds, including transparency mode. You get multiple ear tips for comfort and Siri compatibility.

They also support Apple’s spatial audio, both on Apple Music and on services like Netflix. They also have the same IPX4 water and sweat resistance as the AirPods Pro, so you can rock out while you get your sweat on.

Beats Studio Buds also come with six months of Apple Music, so you’re really racking up the savings.

Again, to get this price, you’ll have to have an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

