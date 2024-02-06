Connect with us

Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds have never been cheaper, now $130

The Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale right now and they’ve never had a better price before.
Beats studio buds +
Image: KnowTechie

Imagine walking down the street, feeling the rhythm of your favorite song pulsing through you. Now imagine that same experience but with crystal clear sound and zero distractions.

That’s what the Beats Studio Buds+ offers – an immersive audio experience like no other. These sleek and stylish earbuds are packed with features that will make you want to dance wherever you go. But the best part? They’re on sale!

At a retail price of $169.95, the Beats Studio Buds+ is already a great buy, but right now, you can get them for just $129.95, the best price we’ve ever seen. With all of the features they offer, this is a steal.

Beats studio buds + Beats Studio Buds +
$169.95 $129.95

The Beats Studio Buds+ offer an immersive experience thanks to its Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, sweat and water resistance, compact design, and a 24-hour battery life with charging case.

What We Like:
  • Strong active noise cancellation.
  • Useful transparency mode.
  9-hour battery life.
Check Availability
Besides powerful Active Noise Cancellation, another great feature of the Beats Studio Buds+ is its transparency mode.

This mode allows you to hear your surroundings while still listening to your music. This is perfect for those times when you need to be aware of your surroundings but still want to enjoy your music.

The Beats Studio Buds+ are also sweat and water-resistant, making them perfect for workouts or outdoor activities.

Their compact design makes them easy to take with you on the go, and they come with a convenient charging case that provides up to 24 hours of battery life.

Whether you’re a music lover, a fitness enthusiast, or just someone who wants a great pair of earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds+ is an excellent choice.

They offer a range of features that make them perfect for everyday use, and with their current discounted price, they’re a great deal.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get your hands on a pair of high-quality earbuds that will take your listening experience to the next level.

