Best Buy is blowing out HP printers with these early Black Friday deals

It’s that time of the year again when Best Buy decides to sprinkle a little early holiday cheer on us with a deluge of discounts that’ll have your wallets breathing a sigh of relief.

Get ready to upgrade your home office or finally replace that ancient ink guzzler that’s been haunting your desk for eons. Best Buy is slashing prices on HP printers, and these deals are so hot, they might just set off your smoke alarms.

First up, we’ve got the DJ 2734e, the little printer that could, and now it can for even less. Originally priced at $84.99, this compact powerhouse is now a steal at $39.99.

That’s over 50% off, folks. From October 8th all the way to New Year’s Eve, you can snag this deal and start printing your heart out. It’s perfect for those last-minute concert tickets or the occasional coupon that makes you feel like a budgeting wizard.

Save $45 HP - DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer 4.3 $39.99 The HP DeskJet 2734e is a versatile printer designed for basic color document printing. It offers mobile and wireless printing and features the optional HP+ Smart Printing System for advanced mobile printing, security, and automatic updates. With dynamic security measures, competitive ISO speeds, and a robust monthly duty cycle, it's a reliable and user-friendly printing solution. What We Like: 3 Months of Instant Ink with HP+: You'll receive ink only when needed, saving up to 50% on ink costs.

HP+ Smart Features: Activate HP+ for advanced mobile printing, enhanced security, automatic updates, and more, at no additional cost.

Ideal for Basic Printing: Perfect for printing everyday color documents like recipes, forms, and travel documents.

Comprehensive Functionality: It offers color printing, copying, scanning, mobile fax, and wireless printing.

Easy Setup: Get started quickly on any device with step-by-step guidance from the HP Smart app.

Fast and Reliable: Achieve black speeds of up to 7.5 ppm and color speeds of up to 5.5 ppm, with high-quality resolutions.

Robust Duty Cycle: With a monthly capacity of up to 1,000 pages, it's suitable for frequent use. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Next in line is the Envy 6065e. Imagine a printer that’s more than just a pretty face—it’s like the cool cousin of printers who knows all the tech trends.

Normally, you’d shell out $129.99, but Best Buy’s feeling generous, and now it’s yours for $69.99. With savings like that, you can afford to be the envy of the neighborhood from November 17th until the ball drops.

Save $60 HP - ENVY 6065e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer 4.5 $69.99 The HP ENVY 6065e All-in-One Inkjet Printer is ideal for basic color document printing. Key features include wireless printing, mobile fax, and easy setup with the HP Smart app. Dynamic security ensures cartridge compatibility. High-quality output with ISO speeds up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (color). What We Like: Effortless Setup: Streamline your printing experience with the HP Smart app, which offers step-by-step guidance for a hassle-free setup, ensuring you're up and running in no time.

Mobile Convenience: Seamlessly handle faxing and enjoy the freedom of wireless printing on your terms, making your day-to-day tasks more efficient and flexible.

Cartridge Compatibility: Rest easy knowing this printer is equipped with dynamic security measures, guaranteeing that it works only with cartridges featuring original HP chips or circuitry, ensuring reliable performance.

For those who mean serious business, the Envy 6455e is dropping from $149.99 to a cool $99.99. This printer doesn’t just print; it’s an all-in-one marvel that scans and copies and probably does your taxes (okay, not really).

Available from November 12th to December 16th, it’s the productivity partner you never knew you needed.

Save $50 HP - ENVY 6455e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer 4.1 $149.99 The HP ENVY 6455e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer offers versatile printing, scanning, and copying, including automatic 2-sided printing and an auto document feeder. With optional HP+ Smart Printing and three months of free Instant Ink, it ensures security, productivity, and cost savings. Ideal for busy families. What We Like: Versatile All-in-One Functionality: From printing to scanning and copying, it handles a variety of tasks efficiently with automatic 2-sided printing and a document feeder.

Enhanced Productivity with HP+ Smart Printing: Opt for HP+ to boost security and productivity, making it more than just a printer.

3 Months Free Instant Ink: Enjoy uninterrupted printing with a 3-month free Instant Ink subscription, saving up to 50% on ink costs.

Mobile Convenience: The HP Smart app simplifies setup and enables mobile printing, enhancing convenience.

Family-Friendly Connectivity: Connect from virtually any device with self-healing Wi-FiTM to reduce interruptions.

Feeling inspired? So is the ENVY Inspire 7255e, a sleek machine that’s down from $199.99 to $159.99. It’s got photo printing capabilities that’ll make your memories look as sharp as your savings.

Catch this deal in waves: November 5th-11th, November 19th-December 2nd, and a comeback from December 17th-30th.

Save $40 HP - ENVY Inspire 7255e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Photo Printer 4.4 $159.99 The HP ENVY Inspire 7255e is a versatile home printer with high-quality photo and document printing and a built-in photo tray. Sustainability is a priority, with over 45% recycled plastic used in its design. With vibrant, true-to-phone quality prints, support for various photo sizes, and optional HP+ Smart Printing, it's a modern solution for home photo printing. What We Like: Versatile All-in-One Printer: The HP ENVY Inspire 7255e offers comprehensive printing solutions in a single device.

High-quality Photo and Document Printing: Enjoy vivid, true-to-phone photo prints and exceptional document quality.

Sustainable Design with Recycled Materials: A sustainable choice, with over 45% recycled plastic used in its construction.

Built-in Photo Tray for Convenience: Easily print photos in various sizes thanks to the built-in photo tray.

Optional HP+ Smart Printing for Automatic Updates: HP+ keeps your printer current and ready to print from anywhere, enhancing your experience.

3-month Free Instant Ink Subscription for Ink Savings: Say goodbye to ink worries with this complimentary subscription.

Now, if you’re looking for the crème de la crème, the HP ENVY Inspire 7955e is the Maserati of printers. Dropped from $219.99 to $179.99, it’s got all the bells and whistles, including smart features that let you print from anywhere.

Grab this luxury ride between November 12th-25th and December 9th-23rd.

Save $40 HP - ENVY Inspire 7955e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Photo Printer 4.4 $159.99 The HP ENVY Inspire 7955e is a versatile home printer, ideal for high-quality photo and document printing. It features a built-in photo tray, automatic document feeder, and sustainable design. The 2.7" touchscreen display and reused HP electronic circuitry compatibility make it user-friendly and eco-conscious. What We Like: Versatile Printing: This printer excels at both photo and document printing, catering to diverse needs.

Sustainable Design: With over 45% recycled plastic, it's an eco-conscious choice.

True-to-Phone Quality: It delivers vivid, true-to-phone quality photo prints for lifelike memories.

Convenient Built-In Photo Tray: Easily print photos in various sizes for added convenience.

HP+ Smart Printing: Opt for this optional system to keep your printer consistently updated and ready to print from anywhere.

3 Months of Free Instant Ink: Enjoy a complimentary subscription, ensuring uninterrupted printing for three months.

For the eco-conscious and refill-phobic, the Smart Tank 5000 is your new best friend. Say goodbye to cartridges and hello to a whopping $80 savings, bringing this bad boy down to $169.99.

Available from November 17th to the end of the year, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Save $80 HP - Smart Tank 5000 Wireless All-in-One Supertank Inkjet Printer 4.5 $169.99 The HP Smart Tank 5000 is a cost-effective, refillable, and cartridge-free supertank printer designed for high-volume home printing. With up to 2 years of included ink, user-friendly features like mobile and wireless capabilities, and easy-access refills, it's a practical choice for everyday printing. What We Like: Refillable Supertank: The HP Smart Tank 5000 is designed for cost-effective, high-volume printing with its refillable supertank system.

Up to 2 Years of Ink: It comes with up to 2 years of included ink, reducing the hassle of frequent refills.

User-Friendly Features: With mobile and wireless capabilities and an easy-access refill system, it offers simplicity and convenience.

High-Quality Output: The printer delivers high-quality color graphics and text for everyday printing needs.

Sustainability: Made from 45% recycled plastic, it emphasizes eco-conscious design.

Reliable Connectivity: Enjoy self-healing Wi-Fi and worry-free, consistent wireless connectivity.

So, there you have it, folks. Best Buy’s Early Black Friday deals on HP printers are so good, they’ll make you want to print this article and frame it.

Just remember, these deals are as limited as your chances of winning the lottery, so sprint, don’t stroll, to snag these steals before they’re gone!

