Best Buy thinks you want a $200 a year subscription for concierge support and free shipping

Best Buy is hoping that its new $199.99 annual membership is going to help it retain customers in the ever-crowded electronics sector. Called Best Buy Beta, the program consists of dedicated concierge support, free in-home device installs, and more.

The subscription is trialing in roughly 60 stores, spread over six states, and will be available in those locations by the end of April. Along with the expanded tech support, members will get free shipping without order minimums, an extended return window of 60-days, and exclusive sales. Best Buy credit cardholders will get a discount on the annual fee, reducing it to $179.99.

Image: Best Buy

With unlimited Geek Squad technical support, free in-home installs, two-year warranty protection on almost any purchase at Best Buy (including AppleCare on Apple products), and free shipping, this is a much more attractive package than the existing $199 Total Tech Support program, which levies a $49.99 charge per in-home service. Is that enough to tempt people into subscribing to a $200 yearly service? Maybe, especially for the section of the market that needs help understanding the houseful of tech that they own.

Best Buy Beta will be completely replacing the existing Total Tech Support program in the six states it’s trialing in, and will probably replace it nationwide if the program is a success. Currently, the trial program is available in Iowa, Oklahoma, and eastern Pennsylvania, with Minnesota, North Carolina, and Tennessee being expanded to during April.

