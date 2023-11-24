Unbelievable Black Friday deal slashes OneOdio A10 headphones

If superior sound quality and comfort are on top of your must-haves list for your ideal headphones, you’re in for a treat this Black Friday.

The OneOdio A10 hybrid active noise-canceling headphones, typically priced at $94.99, are now available for an amazing $63.99, an incredible price drop.

That’s a substantial 33% price reduction, saving you $31 on every purchase. The deal is ongoing until the 24th of November, so make sure to hurry and add it to your cart before stocks run out!

Exceptional features at an affordable price

The OneOdio A10 headphones stand out as wireless headphones with multiple impressive features.

They sport advanced hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) technology capable of reducing external noise significantly, perfect for users seeking a tranquil audio environment.

The noise reduction depth reaches 35 dB, blocking out up to 95% of low and mid-range external noise.

They offer both wired and wireless modes, providing added flexibility to users according to their convenience.

The headphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, guaranteeing stable and quick wireless connections.

Battery life is also a winning feature of the OneOdio A10, boasting up to 50 hours with Bluetooth 62 hours on active noise cancellation mode. However, actual battery life may vary depending on usage.

Additionally, The A10 headphones feature dynamic 40mm drivers that deliver precise sound across a broad frequency range.

What makes the OneOdio A10 headphones even more enticing is the significant discount offered this Black Friday — bringing the price from $94.99 down to a compelling $63.99.

This exceptional deal allows music enthusiasts to experience top-notch audio technology at a fraction of the cost, making this Black Friday a sweet audio treat!

OneOdio A10 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $94.99 $89.99 The OneOdio A10 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones offer both wireless and wired modes, delivering hi-res audio with impactful bass. With a standout battery life, promising up to 50 hours of playback, these headphones suit both travel and home-office use. What We Like: Versatility: The headphones can be used wireless or wired, makinsg them convenient for any situation.

2. High-Quality Audio: Hi-res sound quality with deep bass enhances the listening experience.

3. Extended Battery Life: With up to 50 hours of playback, they are particularly appealing to those needing long hours of usage.

4. Noise Cancelling: The active noise cancelling feature provides an immersive audio environment. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

