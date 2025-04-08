Blink security cameras are stupid cheap right now at Amazon

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Look, we all want to know who’s lurking around our property – whether it’s package thieves, curious raccoons, or your neighbor Steve “borrowing” your newspaper again.

Right now, Amazon’s slashing the price of the Blink Outdoor 4th Gen 5-Camera System to $199.99, down from its royal ransom of $399.99.

This wire-free quintet of weather-resistant cameras lets you keep tabs on every corner of your domain without playing electrician.

With two years of battery life, they’ll keep watching long after you’ve forgotten where you stashed the spare batteries.

What We Like:

1080p HD video that actually looks like HD (not a potato)

Night vision that spots midnight snackers (human or otherwise)

Two-way audio for telling delivery folks where to hide packages

Motion detection that won’t alert you about every passing leaf

Works with Alexa, because talking to your security system is totally normal now

The system includes five cameras and a sync module, which is fancy talk for “the brain that makes everything work together.” And setup is easy enough that your tech-challenged uncle could handle it (maybe).

At 50% off, this is the cheapest we’ve seen this 5-camera bundle. Sure, you could buy cameras one at a time, but why not go full surveillance mode while the deal’s hot?

Grab this deal before porch pirates start their holiday shopping spree. Your future self (and your packages) will thank you.

