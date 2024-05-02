Bose launches its biggest and most powerful portable speaker

Bose has unveiled an exclusive addition to its lineup: the SoundLink Max, which is set to revolutionize the portable audio experience.

Priced at $399.00, this premium speaker caters to a select group of music enthusiasts who value superior sound quality and premium features in a compact, travel-friendly design.

At the heart of the SoundLink Max is Bose’s proprietary technology, delivering “epic stereo sound” and “deep, powerful bass.”

Bose SoundLink Max Portable Bluetooth Speaker The Bose SoundLink Max Portable Bluetooth Speaker boasts epic stereo sound and deep bass, ideal for music enthusiasts seeking superior audio quality on the go. With up to 20 hours of battery life and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, it's perfect for outdoor adventures.



Check Availability

The SoundLink Max is designed to captivate your senses with its dynamic performance capabilities, filling any room with rich, immersive audio.

Whether hosting a small gathering or enjoying your favorite tunes solo, the SoundLink Max ensures an uncompromised acoustic experience that will transport you to the heart of the music.

Designed for the modern music lover

Image: Bose

The SoundLink Max showcases a sleek, minimalist design that aligns with today’s aesthetic sensibilities. The removable rope handle enhances portability without compromising the overall style.

Whether you’re a fashion-forward individual or prefer a more understocked look, the SoundLink Max blends seamlessly into any lifestyle.

Bose has fortified the Max with an IP67 rating, guaranteeing its resilience to both water and dust. This robustness makes it a trusted companion for outdoor adventures, parties, and more.

The SoundLink Max’s sturdy construction and dependable performance make it a secure investment for those who demand the best in a portable speaker.

The SoundLink Max’s standout feature is its incredible battery life. Up to 20 hours of continuous playback is possible, ensuring you’ll never miss a beat.

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a day-long event, the Max’s power capabilities guarantee uninterrupted audio enjoyment.

The Bose difference

Image: Bose

With the SoundLink Max, you’re not just purchasing a speaker – you’re experiencing the legendary Bose sound quality and design philosophy.

Known for their commitment to audio excellence, Bose has crafted the Max to deliver an unparalleled listening experience.

Whether you’re a longtime Bose enthusiast or new to their products, the SoundLink Max promises to exceed your expectations.

If you’re a music lover who demands the best in portable audio, the Bose SoundLink Max is worth every penny. Its superior sound quality, durable design, and convenient features make it a top contender in the high-end speaker market.

To learn more and experience the Bose difference for yourself, visit the Bose website or your nearest authorized Bose retailer.

What We Like: Epic stereo sound and deep bass for superior audio quality

Up to 20 hours of battery life for uninterrupted music enjoyment

IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, perfect for outdoor use

Sleek, minimalist design that blends seamlessly into any lifestyle Check Availability

