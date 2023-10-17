Limited stock alert: Buy the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for $200 less

Well, folks, it’s time to break open those piggy banks and dust off your credit cards because Crutchfield is serving up a deal that’s hotter than your laptop running Chrome with 50 tabs open.

They’re practically giving away the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for a cool $699.99. Yes, you read that right. This high-end soundbar that usually demands a princely sum of $899 is now available for $200 less.

That’s the kind of discount that makes you want to do a double-take.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 4.0 The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is a high-quality soundbar offering immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound. With versatile connectivity options and room calibration capabilities, it ensures an enhanced audio experience in any setting. What We Like: Significant Discount: A $200 reduction on a high-end product like the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is a rare opportunity for substantial savings.

Superior Sound Quality: The support for Dolby Atmos and a nine-speaker arrangement offers a comprehensive and immersive audio experience.

Versatile Connectivity: With HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, WiFi, AirPlay 2, and Chromecast, this soundbar fits seamlessly into any existing setup.

Limited Stock: Given the rarity of such a discount and the limited stock available, immediate action is advised to secure this deal. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Now, let’s talk about the Bose Smart Soundbar 900

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 isn’t just a speaker; it’s a veritable orchestra in a sleek, white shell.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

It’s got Dolby Atmos support, which means you’ll be immersed in 3D surround sound that makes your regular TV speakers sound like they’re whispering.

With its nine-speaker arrangement, including height channels, it’ll feel like the sound is coming from every direction. Imagine watching your favorite action flick with that kind of audio firepower. Explosions? More like exp-YES-ions!

Image: KnowTechie

And let’s not forget about the Bose technologies packed into this bad boy. With PhaseGuide and QuietPort, you’re getting a spacious soundstage that would make even the snobbiest audiophile nod in approval.

Plus, the Bose Music app can calibrate to your room. That’s right, this soundbar adjusts to you, not the other way around.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

But wait, there’s more! Connectivity? The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has it in spades. HDMI eARC for your TV, Bluetooth, and WiFi for all your wireless music streaming needs.

And if you’re feeling fancy, you can expand it with optional bass modules and surround speakers for a full home theater setup.

Voice control? Check. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are at your service. Want to stream audio from different sources? AirPlay 2 and Chromecast have got you covered.

So, what are you waiting for? This deal is available while supplies last, and according to Crutchfield, stock is limited, which means you need to act fast. Like, faster-than-your-internet-connection-on-a-good-day fast.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 4.0 The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is a high-quality soundbar offering immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound. With versatile connectivity options and room calibration capabilities, it ensures an enhanced audio experience in any setting. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news