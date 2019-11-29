Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is only $38 on Amazon for Black Friday

The holidays are a great time to get some gaming under your belt, but it can quickly get expensive. Games aren’t cheap, but if you like shooters and have been holding out on the latest Call of Duty title, now’s the time to pull the trigger.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently only $38 on Amazon for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This is normally a $60 game and it only came out like a month ago.

The latest Modern Warfare is a return to the familiar for the series and focuses more on gunplay and slower gameplay than more recent titles in the series. If you enjoyed the OG Modern Warfare or Modern Warfare 2, you’ll feel right at home with this title. Featuring an interesting story and various multiplayer game modes, there’s a lot to love here.

Snag this quick, as it is sure to go back up to full price after Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

