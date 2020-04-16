Can the iPad Pro run macOS?

With Apple pushing the “your next computer is not a computer” marketing angle again with the new iPad Pro range, it sounds like the company feels the tablet is as powerful as a MacBook. The thing is, iPadOS isn’t the greatest thing for productivity or multitasking.

With the new iPad now being as powerful as a laptop, maybe it’s time for it to run a more powerful operating system. After all, rumors are saying that the MacBook will run Apple-made ARM chips at some point, just like the iPad Pro does.

So, can your iPad Pro run macOS?

Short answer: No

As of now, there is no way to run macOS on your iPad Pro. It’s that simple.

There is one way that your iPad Pro can display macOS on its screen and bring touchscreen functionality to your existing Mac, and that’s by using it as a second display for your MacBook or iMac. You can use Apple’s inbuilt Sidecar functionality to wirelessly connect, or various combinations of dongles and other programs to do the same.

Sidecar’s probably my favorite way though, as it puts common modifier keys on the side of the iPad Pro’s screen, so you can use your finger or Apple Pencil to do tasks without hunting for the keyboard on your MacBook.

What do you think? Do you think the iPad could be a viable laptop replacement? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

