Clean up this Black Friday with some killer robovac deals from Roborock

Okay, so Thanksgiving is looming and while we can’t help you with the cooking, we can help you with the cleanup afterward with these Black Friday deals. Roborock makes some of the best robot vacuums on the market, at a price that undercuts the big names on the market.

There’s a deal for every pocketbook here, so have someone else deal with the cleaning this holiday.

From now until December 1st:

Get the Roborock E2 Vacuum cleaner in either white or black, for a crazy low $199. For that, you get 1800 Pa of cleaning suction, dual vacuum and mopping, app control, Alexa control and more.

For $100 more, you can get the brand-new Roborock S4, with laser navigation, room mapping, selective cleaning, 2000 Pa of suction, and 2.5 hrs of battery life. Oh, and it’s great for households with pets, as the cleaning brush is easily removable to clear those inevitable hair clogs.

From Nov 28 until Nov 29:

Get last year’s flagship, the Roborock S5, at an all-time low price of $360. I’ve got this one at home and I can tell you my floors have never been cleaner. It’s got laser mapping, virtual no-go areas, tons of sensors to avoid obstacles, drops and other hazards, and all the suction you need.

From Nov 28 until Dec 2:

Grab the Roborock E35 Vacuum and Mop and clean up with a $120 discount. You’ll get all the core features that Roborock is known for, app control, strong suction, efficient route planning, auto recharge and resume, spot cleaning, and carpet boost for extra suction when needed.

With all those robots doing the dirty work for you, enjoy your post-holiday food coma in peace.

