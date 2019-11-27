Grab one of Airfree’s awesome air purifiers for 35% off with this Cyber Week deal

With modern living cramming us into cities with ever-smaller apartments, the air quality we breathe daily is suffering. We know that pollution is bad, but what about all the other things that float around in the air? Bacteria, molds, viruses, and other nasties; all tasteless, odorless and being pulled into our lungs every second of the day. Yikes, it’s no wonder that flu season is terrifying nowadays.

Airfree is here to help, with its innovative air purifying tech that heats the air going through it, sterilizing it at over 400ºF. You know how boiling water sterilizes it, killing off anything lurking inside? Now imagine that happening to your air, at the rate of 3600 gallons per hour. There’s no annoying fan noises, no huge electric bill, and better yet – no nasty bacteria or viruses allowed to thrive.

Starting on December 2, and running until the end of December 6; you can get the stylish Airfree Lotus air purifier for 35% off, a bargain for clean air all year round. If you don’t want to wait that long, Airfree is also running a Black Friday sale on its Iris 3000.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.