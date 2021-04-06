Clubhouse has partnered with Stripe to let people pay creators for their content

The audio-only chat room app, Clubhouse, has been an extremely popular option for people looking to engage with others or for those looking to listen in on TED Talk-like sessions. Now, the company is partnering with Stripe to give people ways to reward speakers for their hard work.

Announced via a blog post, the company is introducing Clubhouse Payments. The ability to send money to creators is rolling out today to everyone with the ability to receive payments rolling out in waves. The goal here, according to Clubhouse, is to “align [its] business model with that of the creators—helping them make money and thrive on the platform.”

Creators will get 100% of the money people send, but Stripe will charge a fee to those sending money. According to Clubhouse, this is but “the first of many” features that will allow creators to get paid on the app.

Using the feature couldn’t be easier. Just tap on the profile of a creator, and if they have the feature available, a button at the bottom of their profile will say “Send Money.” Attach a credit or debit card and send away. That’s it.

With creators already building large audiences on Clubhouse, this will be a great way to encourage more compelling content. So, Android app when?

