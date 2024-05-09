Cable giant Comcast announced the nationwide launch of its NOW brand of prepaid Internet and mobile services this week.

The NOW offerings promise “no contract” options at “affordable” prices, but a closer look raises questions about the company’s true motives and how much consumers will really benefit.

According to Bill Connors, President of Connectivity and Platforms at Comcast, “NOW is a simple, reliable, and low-cost way for people to get Internet and Mobile service on their own terms.”

However, the timing of this launch, just as government subsidy programs like the Affordable Connectivity Program are set to expire, suggests Comcast may be more focused on capturing customers losing benefits than genuinely expanding affordable access.

Under the NOW brand, Comcast is offering prepaid Internet plans starting at $30 per month for 100 Mbps speeds and $45 for 200 Mbps.

On the mobile side, NOW Mobile offers unlimited plans starting at $55 per month, but there’s a catch – you have to also subscribe to Xfinity or NOW Internet to get those prices, otherwise it’s $70 per month. This bundle requirement raises doubts about Comcast’s flexibility claims.

The company touts the ability to easily manage NOW services via apps and stores, but the fine print will likely reveal restrictions and fees that limit the “prepaid” nature of these offerings.

And with Comcast already having several prepaid brands under the Xfinity umbrella, NOW feels more like a branding exercise than a real expansion of affordable options.

As government subsidies wind down, consumers seeking budget connectivity choices will have to decide if Comcast’s NOW is really the answer or just more of the status quo wrapped in slick new marketing.

Those interested can find more details at Xfinity stores and online.

