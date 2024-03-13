Bargain! Get a 3-month Unlimited plan at Mint Mobile for $45

We don’t know about you, but we’re tired of paying through our noses for a phone service. Luckily, Mint Mobile is offering its already affordable Unlimited Plan for half the price! Yup, Mint’s famous half-off promo is back.

Mint Mobile’s Unlimited plan is now available for $45 for three months, down from the usual $90. That means you’re only paying $15 per month. We’re just going to reiterate how much of a bargain this is. $15. Per. Month!

Considering that’s about the price of maybe two plain lattes at Starbucks, it would really be a shame to miss out on this opportunity to cut down your monthly costs considerably.

Mint Mobile: Unlimited Three Months Mint Mobile offers affordable, contract-free plans with reliable nationwide coverage. Its $15/month limited-time offer for unlimited data, calls, and texts presents significant savings, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers. Deal Rating: 4.5 What We Like: Incredible Savings: With the price slashed from $30 to just $15 a month, this deal offers a significant cost reduction, making high-quality mobile service accessible at a budget-friendly price.

Unlimited Access: The plan offers unlimited data, calls, and texts, ensuring you're always connected, without any worries about overages or additional charges.

No Contracts: Mint Mobile operates on a contract-free basis, offering the freedom to switch or cancel at any time without incurring penalties.

Reliable Coverage: Leveraging the nationwide T-Mobile network, Mint Mobile ensures reliable coverage, so you can stay connected wherever you are.

So, what do you get from Mint Mobile?

While we know you appreciate just how cheap this plan is, there’s always the question of what exactly you get for that $15 per month. Well, the plan’s name is Unlimited and they really mean it. You get unlimited calls, data, and texts.

Basically, no matter how much you use your phone, you won’t run out of data, even if you’re streaming movies while commuting to work. A separate bonus to this is that your data will be safer since you will no longer have to connect to shady Wi-Fi hotspots while out and about.

Perhaps one of the best parts about this $45/three months Unlimited plan is that you have no contract. Mint Mobile famously doesn’t have users sign contracts, so your only “investment” is the $45 for the three months. Once those are done, you’re free to go.

So go ahead and grab this fantastic deal before it disappears and save big on Mint Mobile.

