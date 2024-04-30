Comcast’s Peacock is raising subscription prices by $2 again

It’s getting increasingly difficult to pay for streaming platforms as they are getting more and more expensive.

Comcast’s Peacock is one of the popular streaming services and the latest to join the price hike parade. However, this isn’t Peacock’s first time.

The platform was launched in 2020 and has already seen its first price hike in the middle of last year. The Peacock Premium subscription cost had gone from $4.99 per month to $5.99 per month after a $1 increase.

On the other hand, the price of the Peacock Premium Plus subscription increased by $2, from $9.99 to $11.99.

In addition, the platform has ended its free tier and is only available to those who previously had it.

Unfortunately for Peacock subscribers, even after eliminating the free plan and increasing the subscription fee last year, the platform is at it again this year.

New prices of Peacock subscriptions

According to The Verge’s report, Peacock is ready to raise its subscription fee again this year by $2 for both Premium and Premium Plus plans.

So, the Premium subscription fee will go from $5.99 to $7.99; meanwhile, the Premium Plus will cost $13.99, up from $11.99.

Peacock Premium Plan (ad-supported): $7.99 monthly or $79.99 per year

$7.99 monthly or $79.99 per year Peacock Premium Plus Plan (ad-free): $13.99 monthly or $139.99 per year

While Peacock’s price will be hard on the wallets of its subscribers, Comcast seems to be following the trend of its competitors.

The price hike announcement comes right after Disney Plus, Netflix, and HBO Max‘s price hike and password-sharing crackdown measure.

The platform likely considers this the right time for another price hike, even though Comcast recently announced that it had gained 3 million new paid subscribers, bringing the total to 34 million.

That said, there’s nothing we can do but open our wallets. The price hike will be effective from July 18 for new subscribers and August 17 for existing subscribers.

