Disney Plus now hosts Hulu content

Future Disney Plus and Hulu subscribers can look forward to a streamlined viewing experience. The beta version of the Disney+ app is currently integrating Hulu’s content, with a dedicated Hulu tab in the works.

This one-app solution is set to make managing your favorite shows and movies even easier.

The new tab lives on the second line of the Disney Plus homepage, where Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic tabs currently appear.

The Hulu tab will show thousands of movies and shows and a selection of episodes that aired on TV the night before. What it won’t show is Hulu with Live TV content or any Premium add-ons.

Hulu is going to be inside the Disney Plus app in future

The new tab for Hulu content inside Disney Plus isn’t intended to replace the standalone Hulu app. Instead, it’s to make it easier for bundle subscribers to access their content.

It’s also possible the move is a way to pad Disney Plus subscriber counts and retention levels, as it keeps bundle subscribers in the app for longer. With Disney Plus dropping subscriber counts rapidly this year, any way to stop the bleed will be welcome.

The Hulu tab inside the Disney+ app will only show for subscribers on a Bundle subscription, at least during the beta period. Disney plans a full rollout in March 2024 after tweaking things based on feedback.

This staggered approach also gives parents time to set parental controls and profiles for family members so they can only access age-appropriate content.

