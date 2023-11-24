Create 3D content with the QooCam Ego Kit, now $100 off

The QooCam EGO kit is the perfect companion for your 3D photography endeavors.

This kit comes with all the premium features of the QooCam EGO and offers additional accessories to enhance your 3D capture experience even further.

The EGO kit allows you to create immersive 3D images and videos with ease, thanks to its dual lenses and innovative stereo 3D technology.

The kit goes above and beyond by including extra accessories such as a battery charger and other handy add-ons.

Although usually valued at $409, the QooCam EGO kit is now more accessible than ever, thanks to this Black Friday sale.

Take advantage of this limited-time promotion and purchase the QooCam EGO kit for just $309.

The QooCam EGO kit provides a chance to dive into the fascinating world of 3D photography without breaking the bank.

Its dual lenses emulate natural human vision, resulting in smooth, sharp videos.

A comprehensive set of editing tools allows users to add various effects and share content effortlessly across platforms.

Why is the QooCam EGO kit worth investing in?

The QooCam EGO kit is a one-stop solution for your 3D photographic requirements. Along with the main camera, the kit includes additional handy accessories like a USB cable and wrist strap for ease of use.

They also throw in a 64GB microSD card, a battery charger, and a monopod. With such features, the QooCam EGO kit promises an immersive 3D capture, editing, and sharing experience.

The QooCam EGO 3D camera is a revolutionary device that brings the magic of 3D photography to your fingertips.

Boasting dual lenses and cutting-edge stereo 3D technology, it captures life-like images and videos, providing an immersive visual experience.

Its compact and water-resistant design combined with high-quality capture makes it a versatile companion for capturing memories in a new and exciting way.

For Black Friday 2023, the QooCam EGO kit, typically priced at $409, is available for just $309. This special pricing offer runs until November 30th, so don’t wait too long.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to explore the astonishing world of 3D photography at a discounted price. Grab your QooCam EGO kit now and start your immersive 3D journey.

