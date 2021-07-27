Discord’s new Threads feature looks to clean up your chat rooms

Discord has evolved over the years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, into a platform for all kinds of communities to gather and discuss common interests. The platform initially started as a gaming chat hub for PC gamers, but it has since evolved into much more. Now, the program has introduced Threads to help clean up chat rooms and organize them into specific topics.

Discord’s new Threads feature launched this week for all available platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and the web app. It gives users a new tool to better organize discussion topics within their Discord channel.

In addition to the reply feature that was launched last year, users will now find a ‘#’ option when they hover over a specific message.

Clicking this option will open an entirely new chat thread, where users can continue the conversation without clogging up one of the main chat feeds. Those feeds are then archived after 24 hours so that Discord doesn’t have to continue to utilize resources. Users can still look at archived feeds, but you won’t be allowed to add any more messages.

Threads come in two different forms in the newly introduced feature. Public threads can be opened and will allow anyone in the channel with messaging permissions to chime in on the discussion.

You can also create a private thread, where you invite the people you want to join in. Ultimately, a Discord channel’s moderators will have full control over who can and cannot speak in a message thread.

However, the company said that it began rolling out the new feature earlier this week, so keep your eye out. Threads seem like a great way to discuss hot topics on Discord without completely cluttering up a channel’s main message feeds.

