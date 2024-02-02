Disney Plus and Hulu begin password-sharing crackdown

A few months back, the popular streaming platform Netflix began its password-sharing crackdown initiative. And after its success, Hulu and Disney Plus have also started password-sharing crackdowns, following in Netflix’s footsteps.

Sharing passwords for their streaming platforms is a relatively common way for people to save money, with either friends or members of the family.

However, to the streaming companies, it’s a missed opportunity to sell another subscription.

Netflix kicked this off a year ago outside of the United States. However, the company later added the US to the mix – in May of last year.

Disney Plus and Hulu password sharing crackdown

Image: KnowTechie

Following Netflix’s footsteps, Disney Plus started its password-sharing crackdown last year in Canada, and now, it has begun notifying US account holders that it will be doing the same.

We’re adding limitations on sharing your account outside of your household and explaining how we may assess your compliance with these limitations.

According to The Verge, Hulu is getting in on the action too.

Hulu has just laid the groundwork to kick friends, family, and freeloaders off its streaming service unless they pay for their own accounts. This week, the company revised its Terms of Service to explicitly ban password sharing outside of “your primary personal residence,” and it’s begun to tell subscribers they’ll need to comply by March 14th, 2024.

Streaming companies use a variety of signals for detecting more than one user for a single account, like tracking the IP address, location, type of content viewed, etc.

Netflix allows users access from different geo-locations as long as they log in from their registered address at least once a month.

However, we are not sure what sort of methods Disney Plus and Hulu will employ and what limitations they will add to the mix.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news