Poparazzi is a new social platform that only lets you snap pictures of friends – no selfies allowed

Social media can sometimes feel like a bit of a cesspool of fakeness and narcissism. With everyone more focused on selfies and food photoshoots, it can seem like the social aspect of social media has been stripped. Well, a new social app called Poparazzi has burst onto the scene looking to change that.

Poparazzi takes what we know from social media apps and shreds it to pieces. The app does not allow you to take selfies and instead requires you to tag a friend in photos. There is no front-facing camera in the app. It has been clearly designed as an app you can use to hype up your friends.

Your Poparazzi profile looks a bit different than any other social. Your profile consists of photos, called Pops, that you have shot and are featured in. You also see a shoutout to your Top Poparazzi, the users responsible for the most Pops of you.

Poparazzi is putting the social back in social media

Image: KnowTechie

One of the coolest features in the app is that there is no display of follower count on any profile. Because people will be less concerned follower count, their focus will be more on the social aspects of the app. Hopefully this will lead to Poparazzi feeling much less fake than some other socials have the potential to feel.

There are also no editing tools or comments on Pops on the site. The app is really focused on living and experiencing moments as they are presented, which is a really cool change from the edited, perfect scenes we’re given on Facebook and Instagram.

For now, Poparazzi is only available on iOS, though there are plans for an Android release in the future. The app just released last weekend and debuted as the #1 app on the App Store.

Things are beginning to open up as the pandemic subsides. Poparazzi has a good chance to become the face of the shift back to socializing, much like Zoom, and entertainment apps, like Netflix, symbolized the isolation we’ve felt over the last year and a half.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: