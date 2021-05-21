Clubhouse has finally released worldwide for Android users, but you’ll still need an invite

The popular chatroom app Clubhouse has finally gotten its worldwide release on Android devices. The app was launched last year but up until a couple of weeks ago, when it came to Android users in the US, it was only available on iPhone.

Now, the company has confirmed in a tweet that the app has seen a worldwide release on Android devices.

Clubhouse crashed onto the app scene as a social media platform where people can get together and discuss certain topics in audio-only chatrooms. Clubhouse allows other people to jump in as listeners in the chatrooms, and the app garnered increased popularity by having celebrities, like Elon Musk, speaking on the platform.

Dear everyone, everywhere: @Android is officially live across the globe!



❤️👋 — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 21, 2021

Since the app’s incredible rise in popularity, other social media outlets are trying to replicate the experience. Platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are working or have worked on their own version of audio-only chatrooms built inside their own platforms. These apps will most certainly lead to an increase in Clubhouse’s competition.

When it first launched last year, Clubhouse was virtually uncontested in the audio-only chatroom space. Now, big names are beginning to get on board, which has to look a little scary from Clubhouse’s perspective.

This is a very good move for the company, though it is happening a little later than it probably should have. Adding the app to Android devices will massively increase the number of users that can get on the platform.

Unfortunately for Clubhouse, many of those users are already getting used to the other options that have become available, such as Twitter Spaces.

