Does the iPhone 13 have Touch ID?

Apple ditched the Touch ID feature on its smartphones back in 2017 when it introduced the iPhone X. By getting rid of the Touch ID button, the company was able to put a bigger screen on the same sized device.

Since then, the company has been focusing on Face ID. It still wanted an easier way for users to be able to unlock their phones, and its Face ID software does the trick.

However, as Apple introduced the iPhone 13 to the world, there have been rumors that the company has been working on a new way to deliver Touch ID to its users. Will the iPhone 13 be the phone that Apple finally decides to bring Touch ID back for?

Does iPhone 13 have Touch ID?

Short Answer: Nope.

Despite having tested and worked on a new way to deliver Touch ID, the company has not added the feature to the iPhone 13. The company has been working on a way to deliver Touch ID underneath the phone’s display, but that feature is sadly not available in the latest model.

Fortunately for Apple users, they still have the option to use Face ID to quickly unlock their phones. And honestly, Face ID is great, except when you are wearing a face mask.

