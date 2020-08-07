Does your Nintendo Switch seem like it’s overheating?

If you’ve noticed that your docked Nintendo Switch seems like it’s putting out lots of heat after trying to save the Kingdom of Hyrule in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’re not alone. That’s still one of the most resource-heavy games for your console, giving the Nvidia Tegra X1 that powers it a real workout.

But wait, isn’t heat bad for electronics? I mean, that’s why you have big cooling fans in your computer, and why smartphones are limited in their choice of CPU. Can that heat actually damage your Nintendo Switch? Does having it in the dock for extended periods of time shorten the lifespan of your console?

So, is your Nintendo Switch getting hot a problem?

Short answer: Probably not

Nintendo’s official word on this is that unless you are using the console in a place where the temperature is 95f, the heat produced by the Nintendo Switch shouldn’t be a problem. They also say that while the Nintendo Switch is plugged in charging or in docked mode, that it’s perfectly normal for it to get hot. Oh, and stop using it if it does feel overly hot in handheld mode, you don’t want to risk low-temperature burns.

Now, if your Switch is hot and the air coming out of the vents is cold, or not coming out at all, you may have a fault on the fan or the cooling circuit. In that case, it’s time to contact Nintendo and ask for a repair.

What do you think? Have you ever noticed your Nintendo Switch getting overly warm? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

