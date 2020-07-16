How many Nintendo Switch games are two-player?

Are you the proud owner of a Nintendo Switch? Do you have a game library that’s in need of some new stuff? If so, you have some choices to make.

Do you want single-player action, hoarding that sweet gaming time to yourself while you hole up in your home office/toilet/closet? What if you want something that can be played with a spouse, significant other, or roommate?

I mean Nintendo is all about that family fun, and almost anyone can reel off multiple games with multiplayer without thinking hard. There are things like Mario Party, Just Dance, Tetris 99, and that’s without doing a search. So, what if you don’t like those choices? How many games does the Nintendo Switch have that support at least two players?

So, how many games for the Nintendo Switch let you play with two players?

Short answer: 1562, according to the Nintendo Switch online store

That’s a lot of multiplayer action! You could choose the recently-released Clubhouse Games, which has 51 classic tabletop games for hours and hours of fun. Maybe you want to stay in shape. If so, opt for Fitness Boxing, which allows two-player exercise. Experience the magic of Super Mario Odyssey with one player controlling Mario, and the other controlling Cappy, his anthropomorphic living hat.

Why stop at two players though, when you can get up to eight players playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with all the shell-slinging fun it brings.

