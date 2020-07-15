KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter for your chance to win a Nintendo Switch

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next few weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select one winner to receive a brand new Nintendo Switch valued at $299. Yup, that’s right, you can win the highly coveted Nintendo Switch just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

The Nintendo Switch is a fairly new home video game system from Nintendo. In addition to providing single and multiplayer thrills at home, the Nintendo Switch system can be taken on the go so players can enjoy a full home console experience anytime, anywhere. The mobility of a handheld is now added to the power of a home gaming system, with unprecedented new play styles brought to life by the two new Joy-Con controllers.

Get the gaming system that lets you play the games you want, wherever you are, however you like. This giveaway unit includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, with contrasting left and right Joy‑Con controllers-one red, one blue. Also includes all the extras you need to get started.

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us on Facebook or following us on Instagram or Twitter.

Just keep in mind, for your entry to count, you’ll have to enter through the widget below. Again, all the ways to enter will be shown in the widget below. If it isn’t loading for you, try this direct link to the contest.

The giveaway will run from July 15 to August 5, 2020. One winner will be selected, and the winner will receive a brand new Nintendo Switch. Good luck! KnowTechie Giveaway: Nintendo Switch



Do you plan on entering? Why should you win this Nintendo Switch? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.